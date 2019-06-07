Birmingham show for Wolverhampton's The Taboo Club

The former Unsigned column stars are at The Sunflower Lounge courtesy of Hey Honey PR and Qute Zoo Promotions, with support from Brummie Sam Hollis and Pablo's Paintings, from Leeds.

Citing the venue as their favourite in the Second CIty, the four-piece are looking forward to entertaining their fans once again in what will be their first show on top of the bill at the Smallbrook Queensway venue in the city centre.

Bassist Joshua Rochelle-Bates said: ''We're super keen to be playing our first headline show at The Sunflower Lounge, it's our favourite venue in Birmingham.''

Jack Ingaglia, Guitar player, added: ''This time of year is usually a quiet period for gigs, but from what we can tell there's going to be a decent turn out. I'm looking forward to squeezing us all back onto that subterrannean stage and showing an abundance of old and new fans the new ideas we've been working on.''

These new ideas have been put together quietly behind the scenes with Wolverhampton's Ryan Pinson. Teasing some new material in the future, drummer Aiden Price said: ''We've been busy the past few months recording and refining a soon-to-be announced release with Ryan Pinson at RML Studios, so it will be nice to let off some steam and debut some new material in such an intimate venue.''

And vocallist, Rob Lilley, said: ''The past few months have been a period of growth for us despite it appearing to be so quiet from the outside, the gig will be a great chance to express that.''

Ben Oerton, who plays saxophone and keys, said: ''The new material is sounding great at rehearsals, and although it's been a bit challenging incorporating some new ideas and approaches it's been exciting to just do what we do best and just work together collaboratively to create something different.''

To hear some of the new material, head down to the show tonight. For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.