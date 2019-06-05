Susan Boyle to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

It will see the 58-year-old singer celebrate 10 years since she found fame on the reality TV series.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back on tour after four years and starting in Scotland, one of the best audiences in the world,” said the singer.

“I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn’t necessarily expect from me.

“I like to surprise, I left the world surprised 10 years ago and I want to surprise my fans again.”

Susan Boyle appeared on the third series of Britain's Got Talent and came second to dance group Diversity.

Her debut album, I Dreamed A Dream, became the UK's best-selling debut album. She has since gone on to release a further nine full-length albums.

The artists released her latest album – entitled Ten – last month.

She will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on March 17, 2020.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.