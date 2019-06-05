Spice Girls superfan meets iconic pop group ahead of Coventry show - in pictures

Spice Girls super fan, Kieran Kazimirow, featured in a touching video that his sister Amy posted on Instagram after she surprised him with tickets to the tour for Christmas.

Spice Girls super fan Kieran Kazimirow and his family meet the group

The clip went viral and lead to his appearance on BBC One's the One Show where he got to meet Emma Bunton.

We're still not over this!

The priceless moment when @EmmaBunton surprised @spicegirls fan Kieran will truly melt your hearts. 💖 pic.twitter.com/raZIvLCJo3 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 1, 2019

Mel B invited Kieran and his family backstage at the tour in Coventry, where he met the girl power group as well as support act Jess Glynne and watch them soundcheck ahead of the show.

The Spice Girls - minus Posh Spice Victoria Beckham - performed two dates at the Ricoh Arena as part of their reunion tour.

The tour continues tomorrow at Sunderland's Stadium of Light before moving on to Edinburgh, Bristol and London.

It is the group's first performance together since the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.