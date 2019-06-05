Less Than Jake and Goldfinger among acts on Fireball tour coming to Birmingham

Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, and Fireball's hottest band 2019 Thieves Of Liberty and DJ Matt Stocks will perform at the O2 Academy event.

There is still a special guest as well as a local band competition winner to be announced.

The tour came to Birmingham last year featuring acts such as Flogging Molly, The Bronx, Face To Face and Lost In Stereo.

Florida quintet Less Than Jake formed in 1992 and released their debut album, Pezcore, in 1995.

The group are best known for songs such as The Rest of My Life, Look What Happened, Gainesville Rock City and All My Best Friends Are Metalheads.

Speaking ahead of the show, vocalist Chris DeMakes said: “It’s that time of the year again.

"Less Than Jake is extremely excited to headline this year’s Fireball: Fuelling The Fire Tour.

"We wanted to ramp up the insanity this time around so we’re bringing along our friends in Goldfinger to celebrate with us.

Advertising

"We can’t wait for these shows. It’s going to be epic. See ya soon.”

Goldfinger formed in 1994 and are widely considered to have been a contributor to the movement of third-wave ska, a mid-1990s revitalisation in the popularity of ska.

The California quartet are known for songs such as Here In Your Bedroom, Superman, Spokesman, Tijuana Sunrise, More Today Than Yesterday, and their cover of 99 Red Balloons.

Vocalist and lead guitarist John Feldmann, said: "UK - I have always felt at home in your beautiful countries.

Advertising

"You have the best audiences, the best festivals, amazing food and I write really good songs there.

"I wanted to also thank Fireball for continuing to support live music; so pumped to do this tour."

Thieves Of Liberty are a four-piece rock band from Sunderland, citing influences such as AC/DC. Guns 'n' Roses, Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and more.

The band formed back in January 2016 and began gigging immediately in their local area, and have since gone on to play Camden Rocks Festival in 2018 as well as this year.

Their debut single, Wearing You Out, was featured on BBC Introducing, and their second single, Medicine Wizard, was released at a sold out headline show in Newcastle.

The Fireball - Fuelling The Fire Tour comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on June 7.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.