Unsigned talent invited to play to thousands at Birmingham arenas

The venues are seeking emerging local talent to play in the pre-show entertainment area of the venues before main shows, giving the lucky chosen acts the chance to perform for an audience of up to 15,800 people.

Alan Goodman, general manager of the arenas, said: “We’re really keen to support emerging talent and this is a great opportunity to have your act seen by large and varied audiences.

"We have welcomed all manner of acts to our stages and encourage any ambitious unsigned performers to get in touch with us – they may even go on to perform on the main stage one day.”

Steve Ives, account manager at Amstel, said: “We are really proud to be supporting unsigned talent in Birmingham, and we’re sure the city has lots of hidden talent that is set to emerge on the Amstel stage.

"As the official beer of Arena Birmingham and Resorts World Arena, we want to give event-goers a great start to their night, and watching an unsigned act before the main show is a brilliant way to discover what’s up and coming.”

Acts wishing to submit material for consideration can do so by sending a short video of their act to communications@necgroup.co.uk. Submissions will be reviewed and a representative from the arenas will be in touch with selected applicants.

Two of the UK’s leading live entertainment venues, Arena Birmingham and Resorts World Arena open their doors to millions of fans every year and host some of the world’s top artists.

The pre-show stages, the Unsigned Stage at Arena Birmingham and the Amstel Stage at Resorts World Arena, have hosted more than 150 local acts in the last year who have entertained audiences with music, dance and comedy.