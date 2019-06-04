Menu

Real Friends to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Illinois pop punk band Real Friends are set to play Birmingham.

Real Friends. Picture by: Megan Leetz

The tour follows the release of the quintet's third studio album, Composure, las tear.

To date, the band has released six EPs and three studio albums.

Formed in 2010, Real Friends are best known for songs such as I've Given Up on You, From The Outside, Late Nights In My Cae, I Don't Love You Anymore, Me First and more.

They will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on October 20. Support comes from Greyscale and Belmont.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

