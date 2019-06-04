Jinjer to play Birmingham

Formed in 2009, the band are best known for songs such as Pisces, I Speak Astronomy, Who Is Gonna Be the One, Sit Stay Roll Over and Teacher, Teacher! among others.

Since their inception, the band has released three full-length albums and three EPs.

The band gained prominence when they won the Best Ukrainian Metal Act Award held by Kiev's InshaMuzyka label in 2013, and then again in 2016.

The group are currently working on a fourth studio album.

Jinjer will play Birmingham's Asylum venue on November 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.