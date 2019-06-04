Menu

Advertising

Jinjer to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Ukranian metal band Jinjer will play Birmingham later this year.

Jinjer

Formed in 2009, the band are best known for songs such as Pisces, I Speak Astronomy, Who Is Gonna Be the One, Sit Stay Roll Over and Teacher, Teacher! among others.

Since their inception, the band has released three full-length albums and three EPs.

The band gained prominence when they won the Best Ukrainian Metal Act Award held by Kiev's InshaMuzyka label in 2013, and then again in 2016.

The group are currently working on a fourth studio album.

Jinjer will play Birmingham's Asylum venue on November 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News