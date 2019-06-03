Menu

Tiny Moving Parts to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Following appearances at Slam Dunk Festival this year, Tiny Moving Parts will bring their new tour to Birmingham.

Tiny Moving Parts

The emo trio formed in 2008 in Benson, Minnesota with brothers William and Matthew Chevalier, and their cousin Dylan Mattheisen.

They released their debut album, Waves Rise, in 2008, and have since released a further five albums, the latest of which, Swell, came out last year.

The group are best known for songs such as Caution, For the Sake of Brevity, Always Focused, Applause, Feel Alive, Headache and more.

Tiny Moving Parts will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on September 27.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

