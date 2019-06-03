Tiny Moving Parts to play Birmingham

The emo trio formed in 2008 in Benson, Minnesota with brothers William and Matthew Chevalier, and their cousin Dylan Mattheisen.

They released their debut album, Waves Rise, in 2008, and have since released a further five albums, the latest of which, Swell, came out last year.

The group are best known for songs such as Caution, For the Sake of Brevity, Always Focused, Applause, Feel Alive, Headache and more.

Tiny Moving Parts will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on September 27.

