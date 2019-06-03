Rod Stewart in Wolverhampton: What time will he be on stage? What songs will he play? And who will be supporting?

Thousands will turn out for the show three weeks after the end of Wolves’ season as the rock legend performs to support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses.

The last open air show at the football stadium was in 2003 when 34,000 people packed in to see Bon Jovi.

Although Sir Rod played at Shrewsbury Town's ground in 2017, this is the first time he has toured his home country for three years and the Molineux performance will be the fifth of seven concerts at venues across England and Scotland.

Want to know what you can expect from the show? Read below to find out more...

When is Rod Stewart coming to Wolverhampton?

The 74-year-old musician is set to perform at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

The show is part of a UK tour visiting football stadiums and outdoor venues across England and Scotland.

The fully seated tour supports the release of Rod’s 30th studio album Blood Red Roses.

How can I get to the venue?

The Molineux is located on Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton, WV1 4QR, just a 15 minute walk from Wolverhampton Train Station.

Wolverhampton Bus Station is located in the city centre next to the train station. There is also a bus stop right outside Molineux and the National Express West Midlands service numbers 3, 4 and 5 stop there.

There are a number of free and paid car parks in and around the town centre for those that choose to drive to the event, or you can park at the Molineux itself.

Car parks at the venue include the Jack Hayward Car Park, Whitmore Hill Car Park, Waterloo Road Car Park, Directors Car Park, Billy Wright Stand Slope, Stand Cullis Stand Car Park, Steve Bull Car Park, and the University Car Park.

Wolverhampton St George’s in the nearest Metro stop and is a 10 minute walk from Molineux Stadium. Trams arrive from Birmingham every eight minutes on Saturdays and every 15 minutes on evenings and Sundays.

Rod Stewart at Shrewsbury Town Football Club - Greenhous Meadow

What time will he be on stage?

General admission gates open at 5pm. Entertainment is expected to begin at 7pm and should finish no later than 11pm.

Please note timings are subject to change.

What songs will he play during his show?

A release about the tour stated that Rod’s 2019 shows promise to be filled with both 'classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style'.

Setlist.fm has published this setlist from a previous date of the tour:

The setlist for Rod Stewart's show at York Racecourse on June 1

Who is the support act?

Celtic folk and Americana band Johnny Mac and The Faithful will support Rod at his Wolverhampton show.

The Glasgow-based band is made up of lead vocalist John McLaughlin, lead guitarist Gordy Goudie, drummer Ryan Hassan, bassist Tam McKinley, guitarist Gary McDowell, keyboard and accordion player Terry Dourish, and Lisa Petticrew on the fiddle.

They cover a variety Irish folk classics such as Ewan MacColl’s Dirty Old Town and Steve Earle’s Galway Girl as well as a string of original songs including new single Took a train and You make my Monday morning feel like Saturday night.

Johnny Mac and The Faithful will already be well known to many Celtic FC fans as their music is often heard playing through the stadium speakers at the club’s home-ground Parkhead, and their Football Anthem albums can be found in the Celtic FC stores.

The band have performed at many of Celtic's charity events over the years and John even wrote a charity single for the club back in 2002, Best Day of Our Lives, which he performed with the 1967 team players 'the legendary Lisbon Lions’ and then Celtic FC manager, Martin O’Neill, who's passionate monologue is included on the record.

The single, which saw a host of celebrity Celtic fans feature in the video including Billy Connolly and Rod Stewart, reached number 17 in the UK charts and was featured on Top of The Pops.

Johnny Mac and The Faithful

Where can I buy food and refreshments?

Food and refreshments are available to buy from bars inside the Molineux.

Alternatively, Wolverhampton is home to a plethora of bars, restaurants and pubs to dine before you dance the night away.

The pub closest to the venue is The Leaping Wolf. The former Lounge 107 pub, previously known as the Goal Post pub, reopened as The Leaping Wolf ahead of Wolves’ Premier League loss to Liverpool to a host of football fans last year.

The Punch Taverns-owned pub is being run by Bobby Basran, the director of The Leaping Pub company.

The Leaping Wolf is open from 12pm until 12.30am on Saturday, so you can even continue your night in the pub once the show finishes.

Can I see Rod perform in the area soon if I miss this show?

Never fear, if you miss Rod's Wolverhampton show he will be back in the Midlands later this year.

Due to the huge demand for the previously announced shows, he is set to perform at Arena Birmingham on December 13.

