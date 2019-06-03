Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool and more: Top acts to see at Download Festival 2019

The annual event showcases some of the biggest and best names in rock and metal across three-days of live music and entertainment.

Here, we take a look at some of the must-see acts performing at this year's event...

Def Leppard

Def Leppard - Pour Some Sugar On Me (Official Video)

Sheffield rockers Def Leppard will perform acclaimed album Hysteria in full during the performance, as well as many of their other hit tracks at this year's Download Festival.

The forerunners of the new wave British heavy metal movement have sold over 100 million records and will rip through a full-throttle stadium-sized show, built on a foundation of classics like Pour Some Sugar On Me, Animals, Rock Of Ages and more.

As one of the world's best-selling music artists, Def Leppard have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and have two albums with RIAA diamond certification, Pyromania and Hysteria. Def Leppard were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

They will headline the main stage on the Friday of the event.

Slipknot

Slipknot - Duality [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Masked metallers Slipknot have released a series of iconic metal tracks, such as Duality, Spit It Out, Before I Forget and Psychosocial.

Formed in 1995, he band rapidly rose to success following the release of their eponymous debut album in 1999. The 2001 follow-up album, Iowa, made the band more popular.

The band has sold 30 million records worldwide. The group has recently revealed the title of their new album,We Are Not Your Kind, as well as nine new masks and outfits.

They will headline the main stage on the Saturday of the event.

Tool

Tool - Schism (Official Music Video)

American rockers Tool formed in 1990 in California.

They are best known for an array of songs, such as Forty Six & 2, Schism, Sober, Stinkfist, The Pot and more.

Tool has won three Grammy Awards, performed worldwide tours, and produced albums topping the charts in several countries.

They will headline the main stage on the Sunday of the event.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - "Boulevard of Broken Hearts" Official Music Video

Guns 'n' Roses legend Slash and Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy join forces with The Conspirators in one rocking supergroup.

Slash and Myles first collaborated on Slash's eponymous debut solo album.

The group released their first album in 2012 titled Apocalyptic Love. This was followed by 2014's World on Fire and Living the Dream in 2018.

They will play the main stage on the Friday of the event.

Die Antwoord

'I FINK U FREEKY' by DIE ANTWOORD (Official)

Die Antwoord is a South African hip hop group formed in Cape Town in 2008, best known for songs such as Ugly Boy, I Fink U Freeky, Enter The Ninja, Cookie Thumper, Baby's On Fire, Fatty Boom Boom and more.

The group is made up of rap duo Yolandi Visser and Ninja, as well as producer God, formerly known as DJ Hi-Tek.

Die Antwoord also starred in blockbuster film Chappie, alongside the likes of Dev Patel and Sharlto Copley.

They will play the main stage on the Saturday of the event.

Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979

Formed in 1998, Chicago quartet Smashing Pumpkins have released a number of hits, including Bullet With Butterfly Wings, 1979, Disarm, Cherub Rock, Today and Tonight, Tonight among others.

The group originally split in 2000, before reforming in 2006 and releasing new album Zeitgeist the following year.

With 30 million albums sold worldwide, the Smashing Pumpkins were one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands of the 1990s.

They will perform on the main stage on the Sunday of the event.

Whitesnake

Whitesnake - Is This Love

Here I Go Again, Is This Love, Still of the Night and Fool for Your Loving are just some of the hits released by rock icons Whitesnake.

The Middlesborough sextet formed in 1978 and released their debut album, Trouble, the same year.

In 2005, Whitesnake were named the 85th greatest hard rock band of all time by VH1.

The will perform on the main stage on the Friday of the event.

Skindred

Skindred - Kill The Power

Welsh heavy metal quartet Skindres formed in 1998, mixing elements of heavy metal and rock with reggae, jungle, ska, dubstep and more.

They are best known for a variety of hits, such as Pressure, That's My Jam, Nobody / Vampire Killer, Stand For Something, Kill the Power, and Rat Race.

The group are well known for their energetic and involving live performances, and have won several awards including Best Live Band at the 2011 UK Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards and the Devotion Award at the 2011 Kerrang! Awards.

The will play the main stage on the Saturday of the event.

Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie - Dragula

Robert Bartleh Cummings, better known by his stage name Rob Zombie, is an American musician and film maker as well as the founding member of heavy metal band White Zomboe.

Zombie's first solo effort was a song titled Hands of Death (Burn Baby Burn) with Alice Cooper, which went on to receive a nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards.

He has gone on to release hits such as Dragula, Living Dead Girl, Superbeast and Thunder Kiss '65, as well as horror films including House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, The Lords of Salem, and the remake of 1978 slasher classic, Halloween.

He will headline the Zippo Stage on the Friday of the event.

Halestorm

Halestorm - I Miss The Misery [Official Video]

Pennsylvania quartet Halestorm formed in 1997 before releasing their debut self-titled album more than 10 years later in 2009.

They have released a number of songs, including I Miss the Misery, Love Bites, Mz Hyde, Here's To Us and more.

Halestorm is well known for their near non-stop touring, often performing as many as 250 shows a year.

They will headline the Zippo stage on the Saturday of the event.

Slayer

SLAYER - Repentless (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Slayer formed in 1981, and their performance at Download Festival will be their last as part of their final world tour.

The band has received five Grammy Award nominations, winning one in 2007 for the song Eyes of the Insane and one in 2008 for the song Final Six.

They are best known for a plethora of singles, such as Raining Blood, Angel of Death, Dead Skin Mask, War Ensemble and more.

They will headline the Zippo Stage on the Sunday of the event.

Eagles of Death Metal

Eagles of Death Metal - I Want You So Hard (Official Video)

Eagles Of Death Metal is the experimental rock brainchild of Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme and singer/songwriter Jesse Hughes.

The band features a rotation of musicians hat perform both on the band's studio albums and at live shows.

The group has released a series of hits including I Want You So Hard, Wannabe in LA, I Love You All the Time, I Only Want You, Miss Alissa and more.

They will play the Zippo Stage on the Friday of the event.

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots - Interstate Love Song (Official Music Video)

San Diego rockers Stone Temple Pilots are best known for hit songs Plush, Interstate Love Song, Creep, Vasoline, Big Empty and more.

They were originally fronted by Scott Weiland before he died in 2015, and then Chester Bennington before his death in 2017.

Vocalist Jeff Gutt now fronts the band, first appearing on the group's eponymous 2018 album.

They will play the Zippo Stage on the Saturday of the event.

Anthrax

Anthrax - Madhouse

New York heavy metal band Anthrax formed n 1981, and went on to be one of the the 1980s leading thrash metal bands.

The band has released 11 studio albums and a series of singles, including Madhouse, I Am The Law, Bring the Noise, Indians, Caught in a Mosh and more.

Anthrax sold 2.5 million records in the United States from 1991 to 2004, with worldwide sales of 10 million.

They will play the Zippo stage on the Sunday of the event.

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Dinosaur Pile-Up - 11:11 (Official Video)

English alternative rockers Dinosaur Pile-Up formed in 2007 in Leeds.

They are set to release their fourth studio album, Celebrity Mansions, on June 7 as the follow-up to 2015's Eleven Eleven.

The group has released a number of songs including 11:11, Arizone Waiting, Thrash Metal Cassette, White T-Shirt and Jeans, Grim Valentine and more.

They will play the Zippo Stage on the Sunday of the event.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes - I Believe I Can Fly (Official Video)

Punk rock supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimes are a cover group, best known for their renditions of classic songs such as I Believe I Can Fly, Sweet Caroline, Country Roads, Over The Rainbow and many more.

The band's first release came with 1995's Denver, a 7" single released on band member Fat Mike's record label Fat Wreck Chords, featuring two John Denver covers.

The Gimmes have release nine full-length albums and toured across the world, sporting quirky matching costumes wherever they go.

They will headline The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Friday of the event.

Reel Big Fish

Reel Big Fish - Sell Out

Reel Big Fish formed in 1991, and gained mainstream recognition in the mid-to-late 1990s, during the third wave of ska with the release of gold-certified album Turn the Radio Off.

The California sextet are best known for a number of hit songs, such as Sell Out, Beer, She Has a Girlfriend Now, Don't Start A Band, and a cover of A-Ha's Take On Me.

After many line-up changes throughout the years, front man Aaron Barrett is the only remaining founding member in the band.

They will play The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Friday of the event.

Pengshui

Pengshui - Nobody Cares (Official Video)

London trio Pengshui blend punk, grime, rap, dance and metal to create an exciting live spectacle.

Made up of Illaman, Fatty and Pravvy Prav have just released their brand new record, Nobody Cares.

Bass player Fatty is a founding member of Submotion Orchestra and has played with the likes of Newham Generals, Andreya Triana and Outlook Orchestra. Illaman has performed as an MC with Goldie’s live band to Flux Pavilion co-labs. Pravvy Prav, meanwhile, has providing drums for Foreign Beggars, Jorja Smith, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Maverick Sabre and Jehst.

They will play The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Friday of the event.

Simple Creatures

Simple Creatures - Strange Love (Official Video)

Simple Creatures is an American new wave/synthpop duo formed by Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low.

Based in Los Angeles, the duo released their first EP, Strange Love, earlier this year.

They have already released some hit songs that have made waves with fans, including Strange Love, Drug and Adrenaline.

They will headline The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Saturday of the event.

The Wonder Years

The Wonder Years - Came Out Swinging (Official Music Video)

Pennsylvania pop punk band The Wonder Years formed in 2005, and are best known for songs such as Melrose Diner, Dismantling Summer, Don't Let Me Cave In, Local Man Ruins Everything, Came Out Swinging, and Cigarettes and Saints.

Since their inception, they have released six full-length albums, two EPs, and several compilation releases.

They will play The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Saturday of the event.

Nothing, Nowhere

nothing,nowhere.: hammer [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Joseph Edward Mulherin, better known by his stage name Nothing, Nowhere, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer.

The 25-year-old musician has toured as a supporting act for Real Friends, Tiny Moving Parts, Thrice and La Dispute on multiple tours.

He is best known for songs such as Letdown, hammer, Clarity in Kerosene, Hopes Up, rejecter and more.

He will play The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Saturday of the event.

Enter Shikari

Enter Shikari - Arguing With Thermometers (Official Music Video)

Alternative rockers Enter Shikari formed in 1999 under the name Hybryd, before adopting their current name.

Their debut studio album, Take to the Skies, was released in 2007 and reached number four in the Official UK Album Chart, and has since been certified gold in the UK.

Enter Shikari have since gone on to release a further four full-length studio albums, begin their own record label titled Ambush Reality, and perform headline shows and festival sets across the globe.

The group are best known for hit songs such as Arguing With Thermometers, Destabilise, Juggernauts, Sorry You're Not A Winner and Mothership.

They will headline The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Sunday of the event.

Fever 333

FEVER 333 - BURN IT [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Fever 333 is an American rock band consisting of former Letlive vocalist Jason Aalon Butler, former Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison and Night Verses drummer Aric Improta.

The trio's debut E.P, Made An America, was released last year, followed by their first full-length studio album, Strength in Numb333rs, earlier this year.

They have released a number of singles, including We're Coming In, Walking in My Shoes, Trigger, Made An America, Burn It and One of Us.

They will play The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Sunday of the event.

Palaye Royale

PALAYE ROYALE - Mr. Doctor Man (Official Music Video)

Palaye Royale is the product of brothers Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig and Emerson Barrett.

The trio formed in 2008 under the name Kropp Circle, later changing their name to Palaye Royale in the summer of 2011.

The group went on to be the first unsigned band to win MTV's Musical March Madness awards, beating out artists such as Linkin Park.

They will play The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio on the Sunday of the event.

At The Gates

AT THE GATES - To Drink From The Night Itself (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Swedish death metal band At The Gates were initially active from 1990 to 1996, before reforming in 2007 for a tour.

They reformed once again in 2011, and have continued to perform every since as well as release two new albums, At War with Reality in 2014 and To Drink from the Night Itself last year.

The quintet are best known for a number of songs, including Blinded By Fear, Under a Serpent Sun, Suicide Nation, The Colours of the Beast, Daggers of Black Haze and more.

They will headline The Dogtooth Stage on the Friday of the event.

Municipal Waste

Municipal Waste - Sadistic Magician (Official Video)

Municipal Waste is a crossover thrash band formed in 2001.

To date, the band has released six studio albums, three EPs and four splits.

They have gone through several line-up changes, leaving vocalist Tony Foresta and guitarist Ryan Waste as the only constant members.

They will headline The Dogtooth Stage on the Sunday of the event.