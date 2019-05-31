Jamie Cullum to play Birmingham

Speaking ahead of the tour, the 39-year-old Essex performer said: "It’s going to be so fun playing this new music out on tour with my incredible band.

"We’re going to draw on these new songs and reinvent plenty of old ones too.

"The Taller 2020 tour is going to be a memorable one."

The multi-award winning artist first rose to fame in 1999 with the release of his self-recorded debut album, Heard It All Before.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, his live shows have seen him perform and work alongside the likes of Herbie Hancock, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and Lang Lang.

He is best known for singles such as Don't Stop The Music, These Are The Days, All at Sea, Everlasting Love, Mind Trick and more.

Jamie Cullum will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on March 15, 2020.

