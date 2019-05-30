James Arthur to play Birmingham

The award-winning pop artist will follow his sold out arena dates with a show at Birmingham's O2 Academy this October.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old singer/songwriter performed at the city's Resorts World Arena as part of Free Radio Hits Live alongside the likes of Ellie Goulding, Zara Larsson, The Vamps, Mabel, Tom Walker, Lewis Capaldi and HRVY.

He rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012. His debut single, Impossible, was released by Syco Music after the final, and debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart.

Since then, it has gone on to sell over 1.4 million copies in the UK, making it the most successful winner's single in the show's history.

He has since released a range of hit singles, such as Say You Won't Let Go, Empty Space, Can I Be Him, Naked, Rewrite The Stars and more.

James Arthur will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 12.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.