Birmingham band to perform at Bloodstock Festival 2019

The quartet won a slot on the New Blood stage after impressing the booking team with their CD submission to the Metal 2 The Masses competition.

They will perform on the Saturday of the three-day Catton Park event alongside Coventry winners Djinova, Interim, Deformation Of Man and Lock Horns.

Sunday will see fellow competition winners Aesect, Bastard, Take Refuge and 28 Double perform on the New Blood stage.

These bands will perform alongside the likes of metal icons Sabaton, Powerwolf, Parkway Drive, Anthrax, Scorpions, Dimmu Borgir and more from August 9 to 11.

The Wolverhampton final for Metal 2 The Masses will take place on June 1 at KKs Steel Mill, while the Birmingham final will commence on July 7 at The Hammer and The Anvil.

