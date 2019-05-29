Menu

Advertising

Mallory Knox to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Cambridge rockers Mallory Knox will play Birmingham later this year.

Mallory Knox

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the quartet's upcoming self-titled album, due for release this year.

They are best known for songs such as Better Off Without You, Giving It Up, Shout at the Moon, Ghost in the Mirror, Lighthouse and more.

Last year vocalist Mikey Chapman left the group. The band has since released a statement that the lineup will be reduced to a four-piece with co-lead vocalist and bassist Sam Douglas taking over the full duties of lead vocals.

Mallory Knox will play Birmingham's Mama Roux's on September 30.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News