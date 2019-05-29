Mallory Knox to play Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the quartet's upcoming self-titled album, due for release this year.

They are best known for songs such as Better Off Without You, Giving It Up, Shout at the Moon, Ghost in the Mirror, Lighthouse and more.

Last year vocalist Mikey Chapman left the group. The band has since released a statement that the lineup will be reduced to a four-piece with co-lead vocalist and bassist Sam Douglas taking over the full duties of lead vocals.

Mallory Knox will play Birmingham's Mama Roux's on September 30.

