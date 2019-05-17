NOW That's What I Call 80s LIVE tour coming to Birmingham

The world’s best-selling compilation album series is heading out on its very own live show tour, transporting the hits of the pop-tastic 80s to Symphony Hall in November. Tickets are still available.

A spokesperson said: "NOW That’s What I Call The 80s LIVE celebrates all that is great about the decade that saw household names rise to prominence. It features the giant hits of Whitney Houston, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi, Wham!, Madonna, Frankie Goes to Hollywood and Billy Joel, to name but a few.

"It's not just for fans who grew up singing, dancing and partying to the hits, but also for those who have since discovered the classic 80s magic. This live concert of throwback fun re-imagines the most iconic tracks back-to-back with a powerhouse live show band and sensational singers."

Era-defining hits getting a run-out include: Relax, Uptown Girl, It’s Raining Men, Gold, Purple Rain, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Living On A Prayer, Come On Eileen, Africa, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, The Final Countdown, and many more.

NOW That’s What I Call Music compilations have stood the test of time. The founding NOW album launched on the November 28, 1983 and have continued for more than 100 albums. The Birmingham gig is on November 16, making this a special early 36th birthday celebration of the institution.

Peter Duckworth, managing director for NOW Music, said: “Everyone remembers their first NOW, so many fantastic memories have been soundtracked by the albums – nights out to family parties, to holidays and car sing-alongs.

"After more than 100 compilations and a brand new NOW app we felt it is the right time to bring NOW into the live events stratosphere and give the fans even more NOW music moments. The 80s in particular has such a resonance, there are so many timeless classics and it was the decade that inspired NOW.”

Tickets for the night, priced between £30 and £45, can be bought here.