Liam Payne questions if US is still ‘land of the free’ after abortion vote

Liam Payne and Stacey Dooley have joined the list of celebrities speaking out against new abortion laws passed in the US state of Alabama.

Politicians in the southern state have passed new legislation which could virtually outlaw abortions if implemented, including in cases of rape or incest.

Father-of-one Payne accused legislators of taking away the rights of women and questioned if the US could still be called the “land of the free”.

Strictly Come Dancing winner and documentary maker Dooley also commented online, sharing an image on Instagram that repeated the words: “Men shouldn’t be making laws about women’s bodies.”

Payne also posted on Instagram, saying: “I don’t usually comment on politics but this one got me and is so important.

“This whole abortion law thing in America is a mess, I mean your completely taking away the rights of women and the ownership of the bodies that belong to them.

“Watching someone go through pregnancy and how tough it can be at times and us as men never have to go through that so how can we even comment or decide what women should or shouldn’t go through, it is total BS that anyone is even given that power.

“Here was me thinking it was supposed to be the land of the free it all looks very tied up from where I’m standing.

“Abortion up to a certain point should always be legal it’s only right that woman are given that choice to make for themselves.”

Payne had a son with singer Cheryl in 2017.

The bill signed off by Republican governor Kay Ivey will bar abortions in the event of rape and incest, with the only exception being when a woman’s health is at serious risk.

Existing US Supreme Court legislation may affect attempts to implement the new laws.