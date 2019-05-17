Birmingham gig for Emily Mae Winters promotes new album

Receiving radio and TV exposure with previous releases, the Brummie-born singer who now resides in London will be at the Second City's Kitchen Garden Café on May 30.

After her debut release Siren Serenade earned her praise across the board Emily will be hoping sophomore record High Romance - due out June 21 - follows suit.

A spokesperson said: "Emily combines straight-to-the-heart bitter-sweetness with her own unique passion and drama in performance. Emily’s exquisite songs, which sit between the stormy seas of folk and country, are influenced by artists including Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch and Sarah Jarosz."

High Romance is produced by award-winning Americana producer Matt Ingram at Urchin Studios (Florence and the Machine, Lucy Rose, Laura Marling). The new album was recorded in December last year with a live band featuring BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winning guitarist Ben Walker, double bassist John Parker (Kate Rusby, Jackie Oates, Megson) and Ingram himself on drums, percussion and piano. It was mastered at Metropolis Studios.

Emily said: “When I was living in London in my early 20s, alongside writing songs and having many odd jobs, I worked at Keats House Museum. I also performed as a Shakespearean actress.

"Shakespeare certainly had some beautiful things to say about love and romance and so did my favourite romantic poet John Keats. In one of my favourite poems by Keats - When I Have Fears - he looks up at the night sky as his dying day approaches and sees ‘huge cloudy symbols of a high romance’.

"He worries that he and his pen will not live long enough to trace them all. It was this line that inspired the album title and concept. I’ve always been a hopeless romantic but I think the older I get, the more the meaning of that phrase changes for me."

Tickets to the Kitchen Garden Café show, priced at £13.20, can be bought here. The show starts at 7.30pm.