Belles bring glamour to event

More than 350 people attended the Afternoon of Entertainment, with a number of acts performing, including retro girl group The Bluebird Belles, featuring members from Wheaton Aston, Kingswinford and Burntwood, who stole the show with a range of 1920s hits.

They were joined by cabaret singer Paul Lumsden and acoustic guitarist and comedian Bob Gessey, while comedian Barbara Nice and magician Jack Dent provided laughs and a little magic.

The event is put on by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin to reduce loneliness and isolation among people over 60. It was held at Oakengates Theatre in Telford. Gina Spencer, director of finance at Age UK, said: “It was a well-attended, very successful event, as we’re glad to say it always is. It’s a great opportunity to reduce isolation and loneliness among older people and with this year’s theme being Sparkle and Glamour, it gave everyone the opportunity to dress to impress.”