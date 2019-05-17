Advertising
Belles bring glamour to event
It was an afternoon of sparkle and glamour for hundreds of over 60s as they attended Age UK’s annual charity event.
More than 350 people attended the Afternoon of Entertainment, with a number of acts performing, including retro girl group The Bluebird Belles, featuring members from Wheaton Aston, Kingswinford and Burntwood, who stole the show with a range of 1920s hits.
They were joined by cabaret singer Paul Lumsden and acoustic guitarist and comedian Bob Gessey, while comedian Barbara Nice and magician Jack Dent provided laughs and a little magic.
The event is put on by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin to reduce loneliness and isolation among people over 60. It was held at Oakengates Theatre in Telford. Gina Spencer, director of finance at Age UK, said: “It was a well-attended, very successful event, as we’re glad to say it always is. It’s a great opportunity to reduce isolation and loneliness among older people and with this year’s theme being Sparkle and Glamour, it gave everyone the opportunity to dress to impress.”
