Birmingham's Victory Lane dropping EP

Standby Records are overseeing the release of Barebones on July 26.

The band have released the first single from the EP, titled Happy Sad, and are gearing up for the release by taking part in a 10th anniversary show for A Loss For Words’ record The Kids Can’t Lose at their home city’s The Flapper later this month - where fans can hear all the material.

Frontman Dan Lamb said: "Happy Sad is a song about finding solace in feeling happy while ultimately accepting you also must be sad.

“I wrote the song from the perspective of a third party seeing me cope with my moods during taking anti-depressants. Eventually I came to realise that living in a limbo state of happiness and sadness was not natural and I gradually took myself off them and began to deal with my natural state."

Known for their pop-punk anthems, the band has worked hard to build a devoted following across the United Kingdom.

They have toured the UK since releasing their first EP Louder Than Words and have performed alongside and toured with bands such as WSTR, For The Win, Woes, In Her Own Words, Homebound and many more.

They've just finished recording Barebones – their first EP with Standby Records – and it was recorded with Romesh Dodangoda at Longwave Studios (Bring Me The Horizon, Don Broco, Trash Boat).

The A Loss For Words: The Kids Can’t Cope 10th Anniversary Show at The Flapper is brought to the scene by Surprise You’re Dead Music on May 27. Also on the bill are Veridian, Dearist and Wurlitzer.

Tickets, priced at £12, are available here.