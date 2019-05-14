Birmingham's The Twang finally preparing new album

Called Everytime, it is the first new material to be heard from their long-awaited forthcoming fifth album, called If Confronted Just Go Mad and due out in November.

A spokesperson said: "Everytime is a reminiscent throwback to times gone by and youthful love in the 1990s.

"The accompanying video is about escapism and nostalgia, escaping the rules and regulations of life, your parents, job, school and exploring the unknown."

Exclusive, signed pre-sale copies of the new album and single were made available yesterday at 6pm from the Twang Official store.

The spokesperson continued: "The Twang have spent more than a decade defying expectation. From their beginnings in their Birmingham home town, vocalist Phil Etheridge, bassist Jon Watkin, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer Ash Sheehan continue to wow audiences and win new fans with their electric live shows.

"Having released four studio albums since 2007 they are in the studio making the Midlands magic happen once more."

The Twang are playing at UK festivals this summer and are also heading out as special guests to Shed Seven later in the year. That tour stops off at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 22.

Tickets are on sale here.