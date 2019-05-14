Birmingham's Paper Buoys line up shows to promote new single

With the single receiving praise from the critics following its release on April 26, fans can hear that and their previous much-loved dreamscape guitar tracks when they play at The Flapper in their home city on May 17.

They then back that up with a set at Sutton Coldfield’s Tunns Fest on July 27.

A spokesperson said: “Ever since forming in 2016, Paper Buoys have had a simple ethos - to make music with an agenda, distilling the vitriol of the everyman.

“You may have already heard it. It’s there, in spades, on the lacerating punk lashings of Sharp As Razors and on the skulking regret of After Dark.”

Both of these tracks are available to here on the band’s self-titled debut album from 2017, which won Best Album at The Birmingham Music Awards last year.

Chasing Ghosts, released vua Fade To Dust Records, is produced by Wolverhampton’s Magic Garden Studios maestro Gavin Monaghan, whose magic touch has been sprinkled on the likes of Staffordshire/Birmingham superstars Editors, The Sherlocks, The Blinders and Brummies The Twang, among many others.

The spokesperson continued: “Chasing Ghosts keeps Paper Buoys’ big-hearted sentiments but pushes their sound somewhere new. The rage remains, but the way it’s conveyed has evolved and matured, moving away from acerbic fuzz and into rich, melodic territory.”

And frontman Chris Newey adds: “It’s about the freedom and innocence of childhood that we lose in adult life.”

Tickets to the gig at The Flapper, brought to fans by Birmingham Promoters, are available here, while Tunns Fest tickets at the Three Tuns Pub on High Street, Sutton Coldfield, can be bought here.