Rodrigo y Gabriela to play Birmingham

The Mexican live favourites and Glastonbury regulars have announced an extensive UK tour in the autumn to promote their sixth studio album Mettavolution, which came out on April 26. It stops off at the Second City’s O2 Institute on September 30. It will be the penultimate show of the tour.

Mettavolution – their first release since 2014’s 9 Dead Alive – again received widespread critical acclaim and led to the pair performing live on The Jimmy Kimmel show in the States and the Andrew Marr show, Sunday Brunch and The One Show on British TV.

The autumn show will see the former couple and now just musical partners perform tracks from their back catalogue and the new record, which was three years in the making and brings together Rod’s and Gab’s passionate interest in Buddhism, the history of human evolution and the liberation of the potential we have as a species.

Conceived and composed in their studio in Ixtapa on the Mexican Pacific Coast, then road-tested in South America and the USA in 2017 before more fine tuning and further tweaks on their Australian tour of 2018, a long list of new material was distilled down to six new Rodrigo y Gabriela compositions and one audacious, jaw-dropping cover version.

The record is out now on Rubyworks / BMG.

Tickets for the O2 Academy show, priced at £32, are available here.