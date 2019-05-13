Take That rule the world as they kick off string of Birmingham shows - with pictures

Britain's biggest boy band are set to play six dates at Arena Birmingham to mark their 30th anniversary, with support for Rich Astley.

The tour sees the band play a series of hits from across their career, including the likes of It Only Takes A Minute, Back for Good, Patience, Shine, The Flood, Rule The World and many more.

Take That in Birmingham. Pictures by: Take That

The final UK date of Take That’s tour will be broadcast in cinemas nationwide live from the stadium in Cardiff to more than 600 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

The Greatest Hits Live tour follows Wonderland Live back in 2017, that came to Birmingham's Genting Arena, now Resorts World Arena.

This was the group's first tour since 1995 of Australia 22 years ago and also marks their first ever concerts in New Zealand and Israel.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams formed Take That in 1990, and have since had 20 top 40 singles and 17 top five singles in the UK.

Both Robbie and Jason have since departed the band, but the trio continue to entertain fans across the world.

They announced that they would release their Greatest Hits album on November 23 last year, which will also include collaborations with Boyz II Men, Imogen Heap, and Barry Gibb.