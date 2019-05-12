Wolverhampton's Sam Lambeth releasing 'greatest hits'

The singer and guitarist, whose former bands include The MonoBloggers, Winona and QUINN - who appeared in The Ticket Unsigned in 2017, has unveiled Ten Years On Four Chords: The Best Of 2009 – 2019 to celebrate a decade since his original group released their first record.

Sam's name may not be familiar to many, but this album is from the same self-deprecating humour that comes across in his increasingly wry interviews.

Ten Years... brings together choice cuts from the bands he has formed and frequented since he first took to the stage. The result? "A surprisingly varied, unsurprisingly fantastic composite of heartbreaking indie pop, soaring ballads, searing electro and a deft pop classicism taken from my obvious love of timeless melodies," he said.

The record includes the likes of Start, Time Stands Still and Yesterday from The MonoBloggers, his first band and first love that saw him secure a record deal with Fierce Panda. There's All the Lazy Hipsters, All The Best and I Wasted It from his time with QUINN - which he says 'burnt bright and never faded out'. Winona’s torch song Fallen Leaves and Nod My Head - once played live in front of 25,000 Wolves fans at Molineux - are also included.

A spokesperson said of the record: "The styles and looks may have changed, but Ten Years… shows that Lambeth has always been ahead of the curve. While others have chased the zeitgeist and sold out, Lambeth stayed true to his sizeable melodic gifts, crafting songs that ached, soared and sighed in equal measure."

The record will also be launched with a show at Birmingham's The Victoria on July 12, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £5.50, are available here.

Ten Years On Four Chords: The Best Of 2009 – 2019 is released on May 25. It will be available online via his SoundCloud page. Sam can also be found on Twitter @Sam_Lambeth, where details of the release will also be revealed.