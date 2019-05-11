Menu

Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown to play Birmingham

By John Corser | Music | Published:

Musicians Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown, who have joined forces on a new album United State of Mind, will visit Birmingham on a Uk tour in October.

Robin Trower is back in Birmingham

The album will be released later in the year.

Special guest on the tour, which comes to Birmingham Town Hall on October 28, will be American blues rock vocalist Sari Schorr. All tickets are £30.

Rock guitarist Trower and reggae singer Maxi Priest met by chance at Livingstone Brown’s recording studio in Brixton and the unlikely duo hit it off.

John Corser

By John Corser
Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

