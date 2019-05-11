Advertising
Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown to play Birmingham
Musicians Robin Trower, Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown, who have joined forces on a new album United State of Mind, will visit Birmingham on a Uk tour in October.
The album will be released later in the year.
Special guest on the tour, which comes to Birmingham Town Hall on October 28, will be American blues rock vocalist Sari Schorr. All tickets are £30.
Rock guitarist Trower and reggae singer Maxi Priest met by chance at Livingstone Brown’s recording studio in Brixton and the unlikely duo hit it off.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.