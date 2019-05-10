The cheeky chappy of pop is here: Olly Murs talks ahead of Birmingham shows

He’ll feature tonight and tomorrow, following the release of his swaggering single Moves, featuring Snoop Dogg.

His latest album You Know I Know, was a landmark release for Murs, who celebrated a decade at the top with his sixth album.

“I genuinely can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun. I always say that every time I do an interview about Birmingham. I’ll be looking forward to getting it on with the Brummies.”

When he signed up for X Factor, all those years ago, he didn’t imagine things would go so well. He was simply looking to move on from his job in a call centre.

Since then, he’s teamed up with his mate Robbie Williams to play football stadiums around the UK while releasing six successful albums.

“It’s been great to be back in the studio writing some songs. When you’re with the right people it’s a great fun place. I’m very privileged to be in this place.

“I never predicted things would go this way. We try and give the fans something fresh and new every year and something they’ve not had. I like to keep it fresh for the fans. I think people love the new record and the reaction has been great. The tour next year should be fun but you never take it for granted.

“It’s great to have a new record out and obviously I hope I get to do it all the time. But the thing is you just have to wait to see how a new record performs. But the reaction to the record has been amazing. I want to be doing it at the top level for as long as I’m able to. But every time I release a record I feel very grateful. When I was 25 I was working in a call centre and I remind myself of that because you can get lost in the industry sometimes.” I used to tell people how to save money on their energy bills. That’s how I started and I never forget that.”