The Skints to play Birmingham

The group mix mix reggae, ska, dub, punk rock, dancehall, soul, and hip hop, touring extensively across the UK, Europe and the United States.

Formed in 2007, the band are best known for songs such as This Town, Rise Up, Tazer Beam, Up Against The Wall, Out My Mind, Rat-at-at and more.

The Skints - This Town (Official Video) ft. Tippa Irie and Horseman

They have played headline shows across the world as well as supported the likes of Gym Class Heroes, You Me At Six, Less Than Jakes, Reel Big Fish, Gogol Bordello, The King Blues and more.

The tour announcement comes ahead of the release of the band's new EP, Swimming Lessons, this week.

The Skints will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on October 21.

