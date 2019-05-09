Joe Brown to celebrate 60th anniversary with Midlands and Shropshire shows

His last tour was a solo trip down memory lane combining stories from his past with great playing abetted by old friend and special guest Henry Gross. This 60th anniversary tour sees him back on the road with a full band.

The 77-year-old performer made his name as one of the great guitar pioneers and kingpins of British rock ‘n’ roll.

He was a stage and television performer in the late 1950s and a UK recording star in the early 1960s.

He has made six films, presented specialist radio series for BBC Radio 2, appeared on the West End stage alongside Dame Anna Neagle and has written an autobiography.

Joe has received an MBE and a Mojo Award, and has also gone of to close the show at the Tribute To George concert and perform at Glastonbury.

Joe Brown will play Dudley Town Hall on September 27, Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on October 20, and Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on November 10.

