Thrice and Refused to play Birmingham

The rock heavyweights will perform at they city's O2 Academy later this year, with support from Gouge Away.

Formed in 1998, California quartet Thrice are best known for songs such as Black Honey, Stare at the Sun, Hurricane, In Exile and more.

The group disbanded in 2012 before reforming in 2015. They released their latest album, Palms, earlier this year.

Swedish punk band Refused formed in 1991, and have released hits such as New Noise, Rather Be Dead, Return to the Closet, Hook, Line and Sinker and more.

Their last album was Freedom in 2015, which marked the Swedish band’s first full length album since 1998’s The Shape of Punk to Come.

Thrice and Refused will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 26.

