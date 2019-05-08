The Vamps wow Birmingham crowds with back-to-back shows and surprise hospital gig - with pictures

The quartet - made up of Connor Ball, Tristan Evans, James McVey and Brad Simpson - played a varied set during their show at city centre venue Arena Birmingham.

Songs the pop group played included Just My Type, Can We Dance, All Night, Wake Up and more.

They also delighted fans with an acoustic rendition of their hit song Somebody to You.

The following day, the band performed at NEC-based venue Resorts World Arena for Free Radio Hits Live, alongside the likes of Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Ellie Goulding, Zara Larsson, Tom Walker and HRVY.

The Vamps also took time out of their touring schedule to play a surprise gig at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Sutton Coldfield singer Bradley later donated his baby grand piano to the hospital for patients to enjoy.

Local artist Graham Kershaw decorated the instrument with a colourful handprint design made by patients who won a special art competition run by the hospital.