Shakespears Sister to play Birmingham as part of reunion tour

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Shakespears Sister will bring their reunion tour to Birmingham later this year.

Shakespears Sister

Formed by Siobhan Fahey in 1988 after she left Bananarama, the act became a duo when Marcella Detroit joined during the making of the debut album, Sacred Heart, which charted in the top 10.

Marcella was sacked from the band in 1993, leaving Siobhan as the sole member again until she ended the project in 1996.

The duo are back performing together as Shakespears Sister, and are set to release a brand new singles collection, Singles Party, on July 19.

Shakespears Sister will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on November 19.

