Dermot Kennedy, O2 Institute, Birmingham - review with pictures

The Irish singer/songwriter and poet graced Birmingham’s iconic O2 Institute last night to bring his unmistakable cadence and soothing tones to his West Midlands fans.

The sold out venue seemed as if it carried an urgent sense of excitement in anticipation of the 27 year old's arrival.

With rapturous applause greeting his every foot-step, the crowd welcomed Kennedy to the stage as if he were a Birmingham native.

The artist has undeniable appeal in all aspects of the human spectrum. Kennedy carries with him a quiet sense of self-assurance in his abilities on and off the mic, as well as when he’s accompanied by an instrument.

Despite being well-Versed in the guitar Kennedy chose to come out unarmed as he began the night with a passionate rendition of All My Friends.

With the opening notes barely distinguishable over the outpouring heard from the crowd, the mood instantly changed when the young musicians hand met the mic.

Dermot Kennedy. Pictures by: James Stride

As if to flick a switch the excitement from the rambunctious audience fell to a hushed murmur in appreciation of the sonic gift before them.

Supported by his trusty band of talented musical performers the rap infused firestorm of a singer let his spoken-word shine through at the beginning of the night, before breaking into a crowd pleasing sensation of a track that’s amassed plenty of online plays since dropping in 2017.

Breaking out his guitar for Moments Passed the young stage dweller demonstrated why his controlled yet somewhat erratic raspy nature is a sound to behold. Unleashing and restraining it at will as if it were a well-trained beast, the Rathcoole native exhibited precisely why it’s imperative to witness great performers live, in the flesh.

Studio mastered albums are works of art but the uncompromising strive for perfection sometimes overshadows the subtle nuances gained in the beauty of live music, and baring witness to Dermot Kennedy whole heartedly supports that sentiment.

With an obvious and visceral admiration for his craft the young Irish song-writer certainly knows how to handle the spotlight. Already stacking up countless festival performances to his name and a hefty touring schedule it’d be wise to catch the Kennedy express before it picks up speed.

Rumours of a studio album release in 2019 are rumbling and if the body of work resembles even half of the output already on offer fans are in for a real treat late this year.

By James Stride