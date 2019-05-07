Static X to play Birmingham on reunion tour

It will be the first set of shows since the band's former vocalist, Wayne Static, died in 2014.

The quartet, formed in 1994, are best known for songs such as Push It, I'm With Stupid, The Only, Cold, Bled for Days and more.

The group split in 2013 before announcing their reunion in 2018 in memory of Wayne.

They are also set to release their first album in 10 years, Project Regeneration, this year.

Static X will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on October 4.

They will be supported by SOiL, Wednesday 13 and Dope.

