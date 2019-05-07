A Certain Ratio, ACR:BOX - album review

Last year they dropped acr:set, a look back at some of the big hitters since they first released debut record The Graveyard and the Ballroom in 1979. And for their 40th anniversary in 2019 it's time for ACR:BOX, a loving look back at the singles, B-sides and alternative versions of tracks that A Certain Ratio have so far been ignored in recent compilations.

Essentially, this 53-track mammoth collection is like a geek's guide to the band. The funk-punk pioneers have always held huge sway over the Factory and Madchester scenes, and this will really please those who have avidly watched and listened to them since their initial releases.

Due to the nature of the box set there is some real variety on show. From the apocalyptic, doom-laden aura of The Thin Boys to the elevator music part of Tekno 4 an Answer (120bpm) and the Joy Division post-punk of Son And Heir, there is a plethora of styles to dip your toes into.

A Certain Ratio Photo: Kevin Cummins

It does make the whole thing a bit stop-start to be honest. And these collections, such as Lipstick Traces was to Manic Street Preachers fans, are aimed at those who have obsessively fallen in love with a band and want to hear everything there is out there from them.

There are 20 previously unreleased tracks here such as the very 80s beat-fest that is Bitter Pill, and some treats such as a demo version of a cover version of Talkin' Heads' Houses In Motion that was meant to be a collaboration with Grace Jones. Yet she never actually recorded her vocal part, so instead we have then-pre-singer Jez Kerr's half-spoken words over the top maybe intended as a holding piece but left for listeners' pleasure.

We even head across continents with tracks like Repercussions - African Mix with its frenetic percussion and the reggae vibes of Funaezekea.

But it might be a bit inaccessible to the casual listener, so they may need not apply unless ready to study the band's history first.

Rating: 7/10

A Certain Ratio bring their 40th anniversary tour to Wolverhampton's Newhampton Arts Centre on Friday before coming back to the region to play at Birmingham's The Crossing on November 9.