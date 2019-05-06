West End is calling for Shropshire pupil Megan

This nationwide competition offers young performers the opportunity to perform in different venues throughout the country, and Megan is now one of thirteen finalists preparing to sing in London.

Reflecting on her achievement, Megan, a pupil at Moreton Hall, in Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, commented: “West End Calling is a national competition in musical theatre for young people aged up to 23.

"I started in the first round back in November last year, and ever since I have been trekking up to Manchester every other month for further rounds.

"During the Easter holidays I competed in the semi-finals, where I had to perform a song from a musical. I chose ‘Maybe This Time’ from Cabaret.

“To my utter surprise I was chosen by the judges (comprised of both West End and television actors from ‘Wicked’ and ‘Hollyoaks’) to go through to the final in London on May 12.

“When I started this competition I never imagined that I would have been able to make it into the final 13 out of thousands!”

Megan’s music teacher and Vice Principal of Moreton Hall Carolyn Tilley added: "Megan is a student who is attaining at the highest level in both the Musical Theatre genre as well as the more traditional/classical genre.

"She is currently working towards her Diploma in Musical Theatre alongside prepping for her Grade 8 ABRSM in flute and Grade 8 theory.

“We are enormously proud of her achievement thus far and wish her the very best of luck for her performance on Sunday May 12.”