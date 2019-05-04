Hi-tech sound of music at Telford College

Kieran, 22, is on an HND music course at the Haybridge campus, where studio facilities have just been revamped and upgraded.

The former Hadley Learning Community student is building his own home music studio, and said starting his HND was proving to be his best ever decision.

“I’ve learned industry-standard techniques during my HND. I’ve learned the tools I need to develop professional tracks – it’s definitely helped get me to where I want to be,” he said.

The two-year HND programme – which can be topped up to a degree-level qualification at university – has two pathway options, allowing students to choose either a music production or a session musician route.

Kieran, who is targeting a career in music production, said: “At first, I didn’t know anything about music production.

“My level two and three qualification in music gave me a strong foundation, but throughout my HND I’ve really developed musically. I get to apply my knowledge in a professional environment.”

The upgrade of Telford College’s music facilities has been completed with support from audio engineers of Professional Music Technology in Birmingham.

The new-look facilities will be officially opened at an event on May 14, from 5.30pm, when officials from local record label MAS Records will be present, and former student and musician Anna Silvers will perform live.

Kieran Ursin-Smith

Telford College now has two top-of-the-range recording studios, fitted with the latest technology, including specialist software and equipment.

The college has also fostered links with local and national music industry players, giving students the chance to visit recording studios, work with local artists, and access the latest technology.

Kieran said: “I’d say to anyone debating progressing onto the HND programme that it’s definitely worth it. The tutors have been really supportive and explained things in a way that’s easy to understand.

“I’ve developed so much – from mixing and mastering tracks to learning new software.”

Andy Turner, learner manager for creative and music at Telford College, said: “Kieran is an excellent example to students that if you work hard you can achieve your goals and progress in your studies.

“He’s really developed his skills as a music producer as well as wider industry skills that will help him once he’s completed his HND.

“With the college also relaunching its level two music programme in September, there’s never been a better time for students to progress through this pathway.”

For more information about Telford College’s music courses, and the May 14 studio launch event, see telfordcollege.ac.uk