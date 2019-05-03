Metal bands compete for place at Bloodstock Festival in Wolverhampton - review

Starting with twenty eight bands, eleven remain after the first semi-final that took place last Friday.

At the end of heat one, we saw Eyes of the Raven and Militia Inc. go through to the semi-final. Heat two winners were Recall The Remains and Elyrean.

Heat three then saw Born Zero and The Black Hounds head on to the semi-final. Heat four saw three lucky bands progress - Rustlung, Mystiek and Dead Mob.

Next, heat five’s winners were Crow and Crosses and Exiles, and finally, heat six winners were Atarka and Blood Church.

With the heats over and the final imminent, we head in to the first of the semi-final battles.

All the bands put on a great show, with everything to play for. We saw Eyes of the Raven put on an impressive performance, which saw them secure a place in the final.

These smartly dressed, beer-fuelled gents encouraged the crowd to get involved with a sing-a-long.

Another band to secure their place in the final was Rustlung. With their heavy stoner riffs topped off with vocalist Pete’s ferocious tones, they won the crowds over.

For the second semi-final, we’ll see five strong bands battle it out on the stage. The Youthful Dead Mob, the blackened groove- rockers Atarka, Melodic hard-core quartet Exiles, Telford based metal heads Recall the Remains and the crushingly heavy Blood Church.

This will be an immense battle, with all bands very strong competition for each other - an evening not to be missed.

Head to KK’s Steel Mill tonight for some more ear-ringing action.

By Klare Sherwood