Jason Donovan chats about his Amazing career ahead of Market Drayton show

The 50-year-old has now taken his autobiographical show, Jason and his Amazing Midlife Crisis, on tour and it will be arriving at The Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton this month.

The ‘in conversation' style show will be filled with stories, laughter and music spanning his career.

“When I first embarked upon this tour, I did not expect to get such an amazing response," Jason said.

"If I’m honest I didn’t think anyone would be interested in my life story. But it’s so humbling to be selling out theatres across the country. My fans are the best."

The show will examine every aspect of Jason’s life, from where he began to where he is today.

It will be a rare chance to get up close and personal with the star with an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

Jason will also perform a couple of stripped back acoustic versions of his classic hits.

He said: “In the past I’ve either been too young, too busy or too dazed and confused to be able to make sense my life.

"But now, on the eve of my fiftieth birthday – and older and wiser, if a little more weathered – I believe that I am finally in a position to put my life into perspective.

"I’m in a great place, surrounded by good people and don’t feel like I need to prove myself any more."

Jason's autobiographical show takes the singer's 50th birthday as its starting point and zigzags back and forth through a life in which becoming a heart-throb at 18 and falling from grace at 27 plays only a tiny part.

“My dad always said to me, the secret to a long and happy life is not to take it all too seriously," he said.

"I’ve been on the edge, pushed my life to the extreme and come back from it which has actually made me stronger and made me realise what I don’t want to do with my life.

"I think perhaps the key to a good life is keeping a balance both physically and mentally and the realisation that success is not the key to happiness, happiness is the key to success."

Jason will be at The Festival Drayton Centre on May 14 and 15.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £30 and are available online at festivaldraytoncentre.com or call 01630 654444.