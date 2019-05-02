Menu

Birmingham gig for The Black Seeds

By Leigh Sanders | Music | Published:

New Zealanders The Black Seeds have announced their first UK tour in six years – and it is coming to Birmingham.

The Black Seeds hail from New Zealand

The soul-reggae band have spent the last two decades gathering acclaim. In their homeland, they are revered stalwarts of the touring and festival circuit, while abroad they’ve remained at the forefront of New Zealand’s internationally renowned roots movement, alongside the likes of Fat Freddy’s Drop.

Described as “one of the best live reggae acts on the planet", the band’s eight-piece live show brings raw energy and good vibes wherever they go.

Firmly rooted in the bass-heavy island grooves that inspired the birth of the band in 1998, The Black Seed’s sound casts a wide net laying funk, soul, Afrobeat and other eclectic elements over their characteristic brand of reggae/dub.

With a stash of multi-platinum albums and hits to their name, including Dust And Dirt, So True, Cool Me Down, and One-By-One - which became an international hit when it featured in an episode of the award-winning TV series Breaking Bad, The Black Seeds will perform songs off their extensive catalogue, including their latest sixth studio album FABRIC, released in 2017.

The Black Seeds arrive at Birmingham's Glee Club on August 13. Tickets, priced at £21.60, are available here.

