Boyzone to bring The Final Five tour to Birmingham

With a total of six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums under their belt, the lads are returning once more after the success of sell-out tour Thank You and Goodnight.

A statement from the band said: “It’s a bitter sweet day for us as we announce our final ever shows.

"The response to our Thank You and Goodnight album and tour has been truly amazing.

"We feel incredibly lucky for the continued support our fans have shown over the last 25 years.

"These final ever Boyzone shows give us all one last chance to make some more special memories together.

"We can’t wait to go out on the ultimate high as we take our final bow with The Final Five.”

The announcement of The Final Five - which will see the four play UK and Ireland - follows the release of Boyzone's new and final album, says the act, called Thank You and Goodnight.

The new record featured a track dedicated to the memory of late member Stephen Gately, who died back in 2009, called I Can Dream.

Boyzone will play Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on October 15.

Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow.

For more information, click here.