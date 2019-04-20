Birmingham gig for Gov't Mule

The Spring Tour features 11 dates in Europe, and the band with 22 major releases to their name will perform at Birmingham Town Hall on May 31 as part of that.

A spokesperson said: "No two Gov’t Mule shows are alike.

"The band draws on the more than 300 songs in their repertoire - and often a host of special guests - to create a unique experience each and every time."

The current line-up features Warren Haynes on vocals and guitar, Matt Abts on the drums, Danny Louis providing keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals, and bassist Jorgen Carlsson.

The last 18 months have taken them around the world playing across the US, Canada, Jamaica, Australia and Europe, including festival performances at Notodden Blues Festival in Norway and the UK's Ramblin’ Man Fair and BluesFest.

They've played with Black Stone Cherry, The Avett Brothers, Blackberry Smoke, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, The Magpie Salute, The Marcus King Band, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and they ended 2018 with the Warren Haynes Christmas Jam which featured Eric Church, Jim James, Joe Bonamassa and Dave Grohl.

Tickets for the Birmingham Town Hall gig, priced at £29.50, are available here.