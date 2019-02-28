Twenty One Pilots kick off Bandito tour in Birmingham - in pictures

The group, made up of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, brought their Bandito tour to the venue with support from The Regrettes.

They played a series of their biggest hits for the show, including Stressed Out, Heathens, Chlorine, Ride, Car Radio and more.

Formed in 2009, Twenty One Pilots have released four full-length studio albums, with a fifth, Trench, set to be released later this year.

The pair have won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Fans took to Twitter following the show to express their praise for the bands.

One user said: "Twenty One Pilots killed it last night in Birmingham on the first night of their UK Bandito tour.

"Invading, crossing and being carried by the audience, with pyro, smoke, lasers, and the most precise, heavy beats. Loved it.

Another agreed, saying: "I was dragged along to your Birmingham show by my daughters last night. I didn’t know a lot of your stuff but WOW what a fantastic show. Thanks for a great evening."

The tour continues on Monday at Glasgow's SSE Hydro Arena before going to Manchester Arena and then London's SSE Arena, Wembley, for three dates.