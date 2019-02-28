The Pineapple Thief to play Birmingham

Formed in 1999, the band are best known for songs such as Threatening War, Try as I Might, In Exile and White Mist.

Started by vocalist and guitarist Bruce Soord in 1999 in Somerset, the band has released 12 studio albums.

Their latest album, Dissolution, saw Gavin Harrison return on drums and take a more active role in songwriting.

ORk will support the band for this tour.

The Pineapple Thief will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on March 23.

For more information, click here.