Slowthai to bring headline tour to Birmingham

Tyron Kaymone Frampton, better known by his stage name Slowthai, is best known for his politically-charged lyrics and rough instrumentals.

He released his first single, Jiggle, in 2016 before releasing the I WISH I KNEW E.P. in 2018.

The 24-year-old musician released his second E.P., RUNT, In 2018, and is due to release his his debut studio album Nothing Great About Britain later this year.

He is best known for singles such as Drug Dealer, North Nights, Doorman, t n biscuits, Ladies and more.

Slowthai was also mentioned on this year's BBC Music's Sound of 2019 list alongside the likes of Octavian, King Princess, Grace Carter, Rosalìa, Dermot Kennedy, Ella Mai, Flohio, Mahalia and Sea Girls.

