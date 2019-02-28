Menu

Marina to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Multi-platinum-selling pop star Marina will bring her headline show to Birmingham's O2 Academy.

Marina

Marina Lambrini Diamandis, known mononymously as Marina, was previously by the stage name Marina and the Diamonds.

The Welsh singer/songwriter has released three full-length studio albums with her fourth, LOVE+FEAR, released this year.

In 2009, the 33-year-old artist came to prominence upon placing second in the BBC's Sound of 2010.

She is best known for songs such as Hollywood, I Am Not a Robot, Froot, Teen Idle, Primadonna, Oh No! and How to Be a Heartbreaker.

Marina will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 9.

