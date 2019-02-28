Marina to play Birmingham

Marina Lambrini Diamandis, known mononymously as Marina, was previously by the stage name Marina and the Diamonds.

The Welsh singer/songwriter has released three full-length studio albums with her fourth, LOVE+FEAR, released this year.

In 2009, the 33-year-old artist came to prominence upon placing second in the BBC's Sound of 2010.

She is best known for songs such as Hollywood, I Am Not a Robot, Froot, Teen Idle, Primadonna, Oh No! and How to Be a Heartbreaker.

Marina will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 9.

