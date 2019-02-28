BBC Music Sound of 2019 winner Octavian to play Birmingham

The French-born musician has been praised by the likes of Drake and countless radio DJs for his fusion of R&B, dancehall, grime and house.

He released his first mixtape, 22, in 2016 followed by Essie World the following year.

Last year the 23-year-old signed with Sony/ATV and Stellar Songs before releasing his third EP Spaceman.

This year, Octavian won the BBC Music's Sound of 2019 award.

He will play Birmingham's O2 Academy this Saturday.

