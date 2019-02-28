Menu

BBC Music Sound of 2019 winner Octavian to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

London rapper Octavian will bring his headline tour to Birmingham this weekend.

Octavian

The French-born musician has been praised by the likes of Drake and countless radio DJs for his fusion of R&B, dancehall, grime and house.

He released his first mixtape, 22, in 2016 followed by Essie World the following year.

Last year the 23-year-old signed with Sony/ATV and Stellar Songs before releasing his third EP Spaceman.

This year, Octavian won the BBC Music's Sound of 2019 award.

He will play Birmingham's O2 Academy this Saturday.

Rebecca Stanley

