Son of skiffle legend Lonnie Donegan headlining Market Drayton variety show

Lonnie Donegan Jr will sing the hits of his late father, who was the biggest selling British recording artist before the Beatles, at the Festival Drayton Centre on March 23.

The show, Those Were The Days, evokes memories of the post-war years, paying tribute to entertainers of the 1950s and 60s.

Donegan Sr popularised skiffle music in the 1950s, and was awarded an MBE and an Ivor Novello Award.

Lonnie Donegan - Rock Island Line (Live) 15/6/1961

The concert is produced by musical entertainer Andy Eastwood, who toured for fifteen years in the Ken Dodd Show, and will also perform on the day.

He said: "There are many tribute shows portraying particular bands, but with Those Were The Days we have created a broader celebration of the range of entertainment that the 50s and 60s offered.

"It was a wonderfully diverse era for music, and we’ll cover everything from trad jazz to the Seekers and Morecambe and Wise. Lonnie Donegan was such an inspirational catalyst in the music scene, to have his son on stage with us is a thrill - the icing on the cake."

Also appearing will be singer Maggie O’Hara, comedy instrumentalist Pete Lindup, and the David Carter Band.

The performance begins at 3pm and tickets can be booked online at festivaldraytoncentre.com or on 01630 654444.