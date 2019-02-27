Hozier to play Birmingham

Andrew Hozier-Byrne, known professionally by the mononym Hozier, will come to the Symphony Hall following the release of his new album Wasteland, Baby! on March 1.

The release follows 2014's number one, self titled debut album, which features the multi-Platinum, Ivor Novello winning anthem Take Me To Church.

The 28-year-old Irish vocalist has since been named VHI Artist of the Year, and created single Better Love as part of the Legend of Tarzan soundtrack.

Hozier will come to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on September 15.

