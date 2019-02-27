Download Festival 2019: Black Country wrestlers announced for WWE NXT UK as well as 17 more bands

Dudley wrestling star Tyler Bate and Wolverhampton's Trent Seven will attend the event alongside the likes of WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm.

For the first time ever the event will be taped and aired as part of the weekly NXT UK show on the WWE Network.

Walter, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, Travis Banks, Gallus are also among the line up.

Joining headliners Slipknot, Tool and Def Leppard and a host of acts already announced for the annual rock spectacle, are 17 more acts set to play the Donnington Park event.

The Download Festival announcement so far

In a UK Festival Exclusive is supergroup Simple Creatures, comprising of blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, who will headline the Avalanche stage on the Saturday night.

Already releasing two hit singles Strange Love and Drug, Simple Creatures will release their debut E.P. Strange Love on March 29th.

Simple Creatures said: “An evening of Trash-Pop reverie awaits you at Download Fest. There will be Creatures. They will be Simple. There will be singing and dancing in a big tent. What more could you possibly want?”

Simple Creatures - Strange Love (Official Video)

Other bands announced to play include The Wonder Years, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Allusinlove, Queen Zee, Roam, Kvelertak, Lost Society, Nova Twins, Hot Milk, The Picturebooks, Graveyard, The Hu, Goodbye June, Vambo, Cloud and Kim Jennett.

Download Festival will take place at Donnington Park from June 14 to 16.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.