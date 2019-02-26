Deaf Havana to play Birmingham

As only one of a handful of British guitar bands to achieve a Top 10 album in 2018 with their album Rituals, the band have announced a full European headline tour for 2019.

Deaf Havana have announced as a special treat a Live at Brixton academy album ahead of their tour next month.The first 500 copies pre-ordered will be signed by the band as a gratitude to their fans following dedicated support.

The band have also featured on Singles Of the Week on Radio 1 and Virgin Radio with their album.

Deaf Havana will be headlining at Birmingham's O2 Academy on Thursday 28th March.

Tickets are on sale now.

