Deaf Havana to play Birmingham
Deaf Havana come to Birmingham next month with their album Rituals.
As only one of a handful of British guitar bands to achieve a Top 10 album in 2018 with their album Rituals, the band have announced a full European headline tour for 2019.
Deaf Havana have announced as a special treat a Live at Brixton academy album ahead of their tour next month.The first 500 copies pre-ordered will be signed by the band as a gratitude to their fans following dedicated support.
The band have also featured on Singles Of the Week on Radio 1 and Virgin Radio with their album.
Deaf Havana will be headlining at Birmingham's O2 Academy on Thursday 28th March.
Tickets are on sale now.
For more information Click here.
